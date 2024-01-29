Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Buys 110,845 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,845 shares during the quarter. FTI Consulting comprises about 2.3% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 1.10% of FTI Consulting worth $69,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,835,000 after acquiring an additional 887,741 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after acquiring an additional 723,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth about $44,979,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,226,000 after acquiring an additional 110,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 271,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,726,000 after acquiring an additional 100,778 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FCN traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $197.03. 11,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,800. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $232.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.95.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.02%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,923.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,923.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

