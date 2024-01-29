Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Buys 292,225 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,225 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $60,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Victory Capital by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.38. 10,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $209.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VCTR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

