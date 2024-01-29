Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Buys 292,225 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,225 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $60,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Victory Capital by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Victory Capital Stock Performance
Shares of Victory Capital stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.38. 10,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Victory Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on VCTR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on VCTR
About Victory Capital
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Victory Capital
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Building momentum: Homebuilder sector primed for breakout
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.