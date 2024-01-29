Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Buys 681,396 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,643,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681,396 shares during the quarter. DoubleVerify comprises 2.4% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $73,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DV. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 241.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DV stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $41.04. 44,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,395. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $42.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,542 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

DV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.32.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

