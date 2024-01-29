Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Buys 86,952 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,952 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 1.53% of Blackbaud worth $57,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,696,000 after buying an additional 38,024 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,105,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,929,000 after purchasing an additional 81,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 865.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,321,000 after purchasing an additional 31,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,091,000 after purchasing an additional 161,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

BLKB stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.94. 3,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,157. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average is $76.00. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $277.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 4,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total transaction of $311,436.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,698.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,655.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 4,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total value of $311,436.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,698.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,613 shares of company stock valued at $857,736. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

