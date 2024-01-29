Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $71.57 Million Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,552 shares during the period. RLI makes up about 2.3% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of RLI worth $71,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in RLI by 129.7% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RLI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,202. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $123.04 and a one year high of $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.85 and its 200-day moving average is $135.15.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

RLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a report on Friday.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

