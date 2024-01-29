Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,498 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 0.85% of Tempur Sealy International worth $63,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

TPX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.72. 124,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,526. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $51.83.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 469.19% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

