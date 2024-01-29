Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Purchases 349,720 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,069,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide makes up 2.8% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.15% of Euronet Worldwide worth $84,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after acquiring an additional 87,988 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 25,821 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,012. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.41. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $121.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. StockNews.com raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.43.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

