Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,273 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 0.44% of MarketAxess worth $35,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of MKTX traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $278.23. The stock had a trading volume of 23,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,117. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.00. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.51 and a 200 day moving average of $246.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Barclays cut shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.89.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

