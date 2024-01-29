Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 1,299 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TECH. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.9 %

TECH stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.97. 105,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,945. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average is $71.95. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.