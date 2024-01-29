Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 16,140 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,140 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 2.33% of Tucows worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tucows by 793.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tucows in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Tucows by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tucows by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Tucows in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tucows alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Tucows Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.84. 2,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,299. Tucows Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 116.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.97 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robin Chase purchased 12,500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,172 shares in the company, valued at $581,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,709.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Chase bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $249,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,172 shares in the company, valued at $581,981.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.