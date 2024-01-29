Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 791 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 205.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 84.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PTC by 42.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 128.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.99. 114,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $183.69.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PTC from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.08.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $3,239,679.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642,078.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $3,239,679.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,642,078.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,112,502.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,314.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

