Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 1.8% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931 in the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.67. 17,539,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,113,418. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

