Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IWM traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $196.75. 9,881,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,279,770. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

