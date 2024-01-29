Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 969,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,261,000 after purchasing an additional 88,790 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 177,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after buying an additional 35,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.49. 4,171,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,914,075. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

