Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $323,966,000 after buying an additional 28,350 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Home Depot by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 70,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $353.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,540. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $362.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.27. The stock has a market cap of $351.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

