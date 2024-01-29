Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $8.41 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the period. Corning makes up about 1.3% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Corning by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

