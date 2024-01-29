Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 17.8% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc owned 0.14% of Progressive worth $113,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Progressive by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Progressive by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Progressive by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $178.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,318. The company has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.25. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

