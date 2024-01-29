Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,075 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 1.0% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Express by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of American Express by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $74,584,000 after buying an additional 99,813 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,785,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $310,971,000 after buying an additional 125,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.50.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.07 on Monday, reaching $199.36. 1,977,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,567. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.22. The company has a market cap of $145.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $204.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

