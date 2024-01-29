Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 1,275 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ET traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,713,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,680,719. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

