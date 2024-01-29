Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 448 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,958 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $135,502,000. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,133,000.

SCHD stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.89. 2,106,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,993. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.11. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

