VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 358,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 612,884 shares.The stock last traded at $16.51 and had previously closed at $16.57.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $692.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck BDC Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,639,000 after acquiring an additional 155,559 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,171,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,811,000 after acquiring an additional 95,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after acquiring an additional 501,634 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 545.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 540.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 853,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 720,257 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

