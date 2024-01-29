Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG remained flat at $173.06 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,113. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $173.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.40 and its 200 day moving average is $162.89.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

