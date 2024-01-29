Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 6.2% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $172.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,885. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $173.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.89.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

