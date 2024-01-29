Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,260 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 293,759 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,869.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 201,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 191,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,104,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $117.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $131.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.71.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.