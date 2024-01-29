Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 13.2% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $31,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,113,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,052,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

