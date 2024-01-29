Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,032,460,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,891 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.39 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

