Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,485,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 15.5% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $108,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,389,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,070,606. The firm has a market cap of $116.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

