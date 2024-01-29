Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Increased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 65,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.03. The stock had a trading volume of 708,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,535. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

