Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,595,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,028. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

