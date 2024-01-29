Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First County Bank CT increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 205,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.40. 500,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,162. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.39 and a 200 day moving average of $197.68. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

