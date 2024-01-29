Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Bought by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $283.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.75. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $212.07 and a 1-year high of $285.38.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.