Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Boosted by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 5.3% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,320,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,406. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
