Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Position Trimmed by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after buying an additional 48,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,909,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 345,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,063,000 after buying an additional 27,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 293,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,040,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VPU stock opened at $132.18 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $153.42. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.52.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

