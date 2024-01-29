VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 17,095 shares.The stock last traded at $19.18 and had previously closed at $19.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research began coverage on VEON in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

VEON Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 102.03% and a net margin of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of VEON by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of VEON in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

