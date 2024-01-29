Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Trading Up 8.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2024

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERAGet Free Report) was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James upgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James now has a $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00. Vera Therapeutics traded as high as $33.11 and last traded at $32.79. Approximately 640,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,591,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

Several other research firms have also commented on VERA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Vera Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,472,000 after buying an additional 2,625,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 8.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.