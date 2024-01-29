Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Trading Up 8.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James upgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James now has a $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00. Vera Therapeutics traded as high as $33.11 and last traded at $32.79. Approximately 640,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,591,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

Several other research firms have also commented on VERA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Vera Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,472,000 after buying an additional 2,625,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 8.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.