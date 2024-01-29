Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 371,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the period. Verra Mobility accounts for about 1.6% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1,035.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $3,907,555.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 87,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,195. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.59 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 47.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

