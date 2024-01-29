Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Up 8.4% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $23,034.15 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,407.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00158631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.71 or 0.00558191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00055418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.22 or 0.00394317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00168415 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,612,272 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.