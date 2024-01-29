VerusCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,209.52 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $84.73 million and $2,209.52 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002684 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 75,360,638 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 75,357,839.14818934. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.14957788 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,241.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

