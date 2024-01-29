Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.7 %

SNOW stock opened at $202.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.36 and a 200-day moving average of $169.81. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.56 and a 12-month high of $211.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $1,315,021.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $28,861,842.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 547,103 shares of company stock worth $104,828,404. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

