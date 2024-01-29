Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 37.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 944.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 13,862 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at $3,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $86.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $91.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.74.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

