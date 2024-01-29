Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 149.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $429.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.15.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

