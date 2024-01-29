Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 5,252 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. SCP Investment LP increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,070,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

LNG stock opened at $167.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.52.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.