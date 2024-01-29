Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 72,157 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,157 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $48.37 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

