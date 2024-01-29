Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $280,000 Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.30.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE:CLH opened at $169.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.28. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.57 and a 1-year high of $179.49.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,964 shares of company stock worth $9,121,999. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

