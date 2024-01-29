Viavi Solutions Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 11,272 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 7,838% compared to the typical daily volume of 142 put options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $73,858.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $23,772,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 589.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,765 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,925,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,599 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,141,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 399.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,044,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 835,248 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAV stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $9.94. 1,130,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,129. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,006.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.63 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

