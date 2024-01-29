VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises approximately 1.2% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.30. 970,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,657,193. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

