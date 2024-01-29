Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Lowered to $19.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $17.38. 279,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,232. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,158,000 after purchasing an additional 588,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,363,000 after buying an additional 338,024 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 199,963 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after acquiring an additional 809,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Virtu Financial by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,134,000 after acquiring an additional 194,392 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

