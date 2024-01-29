Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Citigroup

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIRT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VIRT

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $17.23 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,158,000 after acquiring an additional 588,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,363,000 after acquiring an additional 338,024 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 199,963 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 59.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,272,000 after acquiring an additional 809,085 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,134,000 after acquiring an additional 194,392 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.