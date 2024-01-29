Vista Finance LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vista Finance LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Vista Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $494,710,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,313,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,260,241,000 after purchasing an additional 764,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,410,038,000 after purchasing an additional 444,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $502.45. The stock had a trading volume of 953,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $464.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

