VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.28

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 63664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

VTEX Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -90.67 and a beta of 1.41.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. VTEX had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. VTEX’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in VTEX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in VTEX in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 106.6% during the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 6,611,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,125,000 after buying an additional 3,410,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

